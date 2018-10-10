Social Media Stars Diamond and Silk Take Over Gary Rivers Show

Social Media Stars Diamond and Silk were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. Their controversial social commentary on the Democratic Party was over-the-top. The two were on the show to promote their upcoming movie, “Dummycrats”, which will debut in Movie Theaters Nationwide for a Special One-Night Event later this Month

Fathom Events is bringing Diamond and Silk to the big screen for a one-night screening of their new documentary Dummycrats on October 15. The film chronicles the duo as they go on a journey for truth, confronting the political antics of the left to get answers the American people deserve – as only Diamond and Silk can.

Dummycrats documents Diamond and Silk’s journey across America to reveal the hypocrisy of big government-loving politicians on the left. With their boots on the ground, Diamond and Silk scour California in search of Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi. Unable to find the answers the American people need, the ladies travel to D.C. They send Kyle Olson of The American Mirror (often featured on Drudge) to El Paso to uncover the dangers that come with open borders to reveal how the Democrats put the interests of lawbreakers above those of American citizens.

Watch the trailer here.

ABOUT Diamond and Silk: Diamond and Silk are biological sisters from North Carolina standing with the silent majority. They are voicing their opinions about media bias, political babble, and repetitive political tactics that they feel the average American is tired of being subjected to. Diamond and Silk are public figures and speakers, Internet sensations, radio and TV personalities… and President Trump’s most outspoken and loyal supporters.