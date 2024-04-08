SOLAR ECLIPSE: 4:30 p.m. Update: Back to Full Sunlight, Headed Home
April 8, 2024 1:49PM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were some slowdowns on eastbound I-76 out of Akron and along the turnpike eastbound.
But I-77 from Akron through Canton and south was running smoothly, though heavy.
Traffic was not a problem heading in for the eclipse.
We hope you were able to enjoy it.
Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler says they’ve had no problems leading up to this much-hyped event.
Again, law enforcement asks that you wait a bit before hitting the road.
Visit Canton would love it if you stop for dinner or do some shopping, to avoid a surge of traffic.