SOLAR ECLIPSE: 4:30 p.m. Update: Back to Full Sunlight, Headed Home

By Jim Michaels
April 8, 2024 1:49PM EDT
Clouds roll by as the beginning phase of a total solar eclipse is visible from Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were some slowdowns on eastbound I-76 out of Akron and along the turnpike eastbound.

But I-77 from Akron through Canton and south was running smoothly, though heavy.

Traffic was not a problem heading in for the eclipse.

We hope you were able to enjoy it.

Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler says they’ve had no problems leading up to this much-hyped event.

Again, law enforcement asks that you wait a bit before hitting the road.

Visit Canton would love it if you stop for dinner or do some shopping, to avoid a surge of traffic.

