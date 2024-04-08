News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Local EMA Office Assisting

By Jim Michaels
April 8, 2024 8:35AM EDT
Stark County EMA Director Tim Warstler and Deputy Director Doug Wood. (courtesy WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County EMA is connected to the state emergency operations center, reporting any issues here.

1480 WHBC’s Jordan Miller is there and the radio station has a direct link to the facility, so we’ll also be able to pass along important information here.

The governor announced the operations center would be open for the eclipse.

Their final check-in is set for 6:30, and if all is going well, the emergency operations center will shut down.

