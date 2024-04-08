SOLAR ECLIPSE: Much of Ohio Gets Front Row Seat

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a day that’s been years in the making.

Total Solar Eclipse 2024, a celestial event that crosses the state Monday afternoon, peaking in Canton at 3:15.

Stark and Portage Counties are in part totality, according to the state EMA.

Just keep heading west and north.

Summit County is in full totality, and the counties west of Cleveland are in centerline totality, meaning the total eclipse will last longer.

Portions of more than half of the 88 counties in Ohio will experience the eclipse.