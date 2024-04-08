SOLAR ECLIPSE: Turnpike Traffic Tips

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ve no doubt seen the temporary traffic signs along local freeways, advising you not to stop along the high-speed roadway to watch the eclipse.

The same goes for the exit and entrance ramps.

And it’s the same story on the Ohio Turnpike, where the state patrol says many fatal crashes involve disabled or otherwise parked cars on the interstate.

Service plazas along the toll road will have extended hours today.