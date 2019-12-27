Solid Waste District Stresses Recycling Live Christmas Trees, Other Waste
BOLIVAR, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s only a few days since Christmas, but you’re thinking about getting rid of that live tree.
The three-county Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District says “recycle your Christmas tree”.
In Stark County, you can take live trees to either the Lake Township yard waste site in the 1500 block of Midway Street NW, or to the Perry Township site at 1500 Jackson Avenue SW.
The Lake site is open January 2 to 11, Thursdays and Fridays 7 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 9 am to 5 pm.
The Perry location is open from now until January 7: Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 8 am to 4 pm.
Also, they ask that you flatten cardboard boxes when placing that and your wrapping paper in bins and containers.