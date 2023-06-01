Some AEP, Edison Customers Seeing Big Cost Increases

GAHANNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Turn up the air conditioner temperature.

If you have AEP Ohio‘s Standard Service Offer for your electricity supplier company, the cost of electricity has gone up starting June 1.

Ohio Edison is dealing with a similar increase.

AEP says the Standard Service Offer for June through the end of next May is up 28-percent.

Ohio Edison says its rate for non-shopping supply customers is up 47-percent.

Both companies say their costs are increasing.

You won’t be affected by this if you are in a community aggregation program or you’ve shopped for cheaper electricity on your own.