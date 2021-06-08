Some Canal Fulton Residents Saw Pink in Their Tap Water
Courtesy Canal Fulton Facebook
CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Water service was back to normal in Canal Fulton on Tuesday.
This, after residents who live near the water treatment plant found pink-colored water coming out of their faucets on Monday.
The city explains that an automated filtering process put too much permanganate in the water.
That’s a chemical used to make the water smell and look better.
City Manager Bill Rouse says the excess chemical was not a danger to anyone.
Rouse says the issue stayed close to the treatment plant because they shut things down quickly, and the pink water never got to the storage towers.
If you would happen to run into leftover pink water in the system, just let the water run for a few minutes.
He apologizes to those affected.