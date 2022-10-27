News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Some ‘Clinic’ Tips, With More Kids Killed by Gunfire

By Jim Michaels
October 27, 2022 4:25AM EDT
Courtesy Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The CDC, saying guns are now the leading cause of death for children in the U.S.

And Cleveland Clinic pediatrician Dr Purva Grover says what’s frustrating is that these deaths are preventable.

She says weapons should be locked up.

Same for the ammo, in a separate place.

She says talk to your kids about gun safety.

And don’t be afraid to ask a friend’s parents if they have a gun in the house.

