Some Food Favorites at Stark Fair Harder to Find

Jim Michaels
Sep 3, 2021 @ 5:14am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some longtime food concessionaires at the Stark County Fair decided when the pandemic rolled in last year that it was a good time to retire.

But you’ll be happy to hear that one trailer is selling a product close to the popular Jack and Rich Fries now that those two have stepped aside.

Bring in brothers-in-law Brad Lane and Brian Fishel.

Their stand is along the entranceway from Gate G.

Friday is Kid’s Day at the fair; children 14 and under are just a dollar with an adult admission, with the rides opening at noon.

And Day 4 at the fair includes fire and police demos in the Pavilion and the Truck and Tractor Pull in the grandstand at night.

