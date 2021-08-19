Some ‘Fred’ Flooding in Carroll, Other Counties
A car attempts to drive through flood waters near Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Safety Experts advise NEVER driving through water crossing the road like this. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
MOON TWP., Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Flood waters in mainly Harrison and Jefferson Counties in Ohio Wednesday also clipped the southeast corner of Carroll County.
A creek overflowed its banks at the A-1 Twin Valley Campground in the Harlem Springs area of the county, according to the National Weather Service.
No injuries were reported.