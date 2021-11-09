Some Great Ways to Kick Up your Food! LOOK HERE:
1. Instead of salting your popcorn, use ramen noodle seasoning. Just tear that little silver packet open and dump some of the powder on with melted butter.
2. Mustard in your mac-and-cheese. A little bit of Dijon adds some zest and gives the flavors more depth. Just don’t overdo it. You don’t want it to actually taste like mustard.
3. Tajin seasoning on fruit. This one’s not that weird. A lot of people swear by it. It’s called a “Mexican Fruit Cup.”
4. Instant coffee in your chocolate chip cookie batter. The person who suggested it says instant coffee works best, because it dissolves. Regular coffee messes with the texture too much.
5. Making grilled cheese with mayonnaise instead of butter. Put a little mayo, hot sauce, and garlic powder in the pan instead of butter. It’s supposed to be much better.
6. Sour cream in your scrambled eggs. Before you cook them, mix in a tablespoon of sour cream, and use less milk than normal. It’s supposed to make them fluffier, and they’ll also taste better.