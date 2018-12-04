Some Hospital Help for Massillon?

It’s not exactly the re-opening of the former Affinity Medical Center, but it’s a deal that brings more health care services back to Massillon and helps reimburse the city for expenses incurred with the closure… Canton-based Aultman Health told City Council last night that they will expand services at Aultman West on Wales Road, soon to be known as Aultman Massillon… “Massillon Live” says more ER beds will be added; there aren’t any current plans to move services to the 8th Street hospital building, but some equipment there will be purchased.