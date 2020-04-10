      Breaking News
Some LOCAL help for Small Businesses Stark County!

Pam Cook
Apr 10, 2020 @ 7:01am

Jason Lantz is the Pastor at Rivertree and Rebecca Kuzma is on the Strengthening Stark team and they are working to help small businesses out with the Faith In Stark initiative.

Beginning April 14th small businesses with 10 employees or less can apply for a grant of up to $5000 to help get through this very tough time.  Meanwhile donations are being accepted to help fund the project.

The site to donate is www.faithinstark.org

Go to that site to submit an application as well.

