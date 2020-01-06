Some nasty things to know about your Make up!
A young woman having makeup applied
Next time your friend asks to swipe a bit of color from your eyeshadow palette you may want to say “no.” The Journal of Applied Microbiology just published a report that says many life-threatening superbugs could be contaminating your makeup.
Research found that 9 out of 10 in-use beauty products contain E. coli and Staph. Another study tested 467 beauty products donated by people in the U.K. and found that 90% of the products contained supergerms.
Common makeup products like lipstick and eyeshadow had 100 to 1,000 individual bacteria while beauty blenders had nearly 1 million.
The bacteria could cause cold, herpes, pink eye or even infections that could cause blindness.
To avoid the germs, never share makeup, throw it out if its expired and wash and thoroughly dry your makeup tools.