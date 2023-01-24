Someone Stole the Skippers Scooter!

Sports, Stuff and Scooters?

Manager of the Cleveland guardians, Terry Franconas’ scooter was stolen either Friday night or Saturday morning before Guards Fest.

The M&M’s mascots are changing again. They updated them a year ago, and switched out the female characters’ shoes after people complained knee-high boots and stilettos were sexist. Now they’re taking an “indefinite pause,” and not using them in commercials until they’re updated again.

Some people think it’s all just a setup for some Super Bowl ad they’ve got planned.

Super Bowl ads this year will cost an estimated $7million each….that sure is a lot of “Melts in your mouth, Not in your Hand!”

The 95th Academy Awards’ nominees were named today. The award show will air Sunday March 12.

Speaking of Oscars, “Titanic” was in movie theaters for so long, it became the first movie ever to come out on VHS while it was still being shown in theaters.

Titanic won 11 Oscars including “Best Picture.”

Tom Brady is a curmuegeon!

During Monday’s “Let’s Go” podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champ was asked by Jim Gray if he had a timetable for making a decision about his future.

Brady then snapped.

“If I knew what I was going to f—— do, I would’ve already f—— done it, OK,” Brady said. “I’m taking it a day at a time.”

Only three players in league history have won three straight MVPs: Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird.

Nikola Jokic could be the fourth if he wins it this year.

Top candidates to win league MVP are

Jaysom Tatum of the Celtics

Luka Doncic

Giannis

Joel Embiid

Will be announced in June.

Alabama OC/QB coach Bill O’Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator. O’Brien was former head coach at Penn State, Houston Texans and a Patriots’ assistant coach from 2007-2011, and now returns to coach Mac Jones, whom he briefly worked with at Alabama.

Ben Affleck’s next directorial effort “Air,” about the birth of the Air Jordan brand and the partnership between Nike and a rookie Michael Jordan, has set an April 5 global theater release date, before it heads to Prime Video.

cast includes Matt Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and more.

This weeks’ NBA Power Rankings from “The Athletic.”

Boston Celtics Denver Nuggets Philadelphia 76ers Memphis Grizzlies Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers Brooklyn Nets Sacremento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Miami Heat

The Cavs are back in action tonight in the Big Apple to take on the Knicks.

Cleveland is a road favorite at -3.5. Donovan Mitchell practiced yesterday still listed as probable.

Today is Tuesday January 24, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

88 years ago – In 1935, “Kruger Cream Ale,” brewed by Kruger Brewing Company became the first beer sold in a can.

48 years ago – In 1975, Larry Fine (of The Three Stooges) died of a stroke at the age of 72.

41 years ago – In 1982, the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21, in Super Bowl 16. It was the 49ers’ first Super Bowl win. Joe Montana was the MVP.

Celebrity Birthdays today:

Ed Helms is 49. Andy on “The Office”, a former “Daily Show” correspondent, and Stu the “Hangover” movies.

Mary Lou Retton is 55. Legendary gymnast. At the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, she won the gold medal in the individual all-around competition, two silver and two bronze.

Neil Diamond is 82.

Today we remember the lat John Belushi, comic genius and SNL alum. Born on todays date in 1949. Passed away of a drug overdose in 1982.