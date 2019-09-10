Soroptimist Organization to host Broadway-themed event
Alex Coon, Soroptimist International of Canton/Stark County was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to announce that organizations upcoming event.
Soroptimist International of Canton/Stark County will host its annual fall fundraiser with a Broadway-themed event on Saturday, September 21, at La Pizzaria in Canton, located at 4656 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, Ohio 44718, in the Piazza Room. The doors will open at 10:00 a.m. and the family-style brunch will be served at 11:00 a.m. The public is invited and tickets must be purchased in advance.
In addition to the meal, the event will include a fashion show, a basket raffle, live and silent auctions, and much more. Tickets, $40 per person, must be purchased online, by September 13, at Event Brite. Youth tickets are available at a reduced price.
As has been tradition for eleven years, Kent State University’s Fashion Student Organization (FSO) will present a unique show based on the event theme. Founded in 1983, the Fashion Student Organization at Kent is an organization focused on helping students express creativity and gain hands-on experience in the fashion industry.
Soroptimists work to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment in local communities and throughout the world. There are more than 160,000 Soroptimist members in 21 countries and territories around the world. The Canton/Stark County Club was founded in 1941.
To learn more about the organization, or for a link to purchase tickets, visit www.bestforwomencanton.org.
