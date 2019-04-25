SOS Pushing For Automatic Voter Registration

(ONN) – Ohio would join 15 other states with automatic voter registration under a proposal spearheaded by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

LaRose wants voting-eligible Ohioans to be automatically registered to vote when they file taxes, renew a driver’s license, get a fishing license or have some other interaction with a state agency, unless they proactively opt out.

It’s part of a package of election law changes LaRose tapped a working group to hammer out within the next few months.

He also supports requiring state agencies to tell his office when a voter updates their address.

He says the expanded information sharing would help avoid taking people off the voter eligibility list, which civil-rights groups have unsuccessfully challenged in court.