News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Sotheby’s Hopes For Record Sale Of Ancient Hebrew Bible

By News Desk
March 22, 2023 12:43PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

ERUSALEM (AP) — One of the oldest surviving biblical manuscripts is up for sale — for a cool $30 million.

The Codex Sassoon is a nearly complete 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible.

Sotheby’s is putting it up for auction in New York in May for an estimated price of $30 million to $50 million.

Its anticipated sale speaks to the still bullish market for art, antiquities and ancient manuscripts even in a worldwide bear economy.

The ancient manuscript was going on display at a Tel Aviv museum on Wednesday as part of a global tour meant to drum up interest.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Man Found Guilty of Assault Charge in Hammer Attack
3

Canton Police Need Your Help in a Murder Investigation. Check out these PICTURES
4

Long-Sought Alliance Man Makes FOTW List Once Again
5

Heggy's Opening New Store at HOF Village