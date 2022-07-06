Baker Mayfield Traded To Carolina

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns talks with a trainer in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland is over.

The Cleveland Browns have traded the 27-year-old quarterback to the Carolina Panthers for a fifth round draft pick in 2024, that can convert to a fourth round pick based on playing time.

As part of the deal, the Browns will pay $10.5 million dollars worth of Mayfield’s 2022 salary of $18 million. The Panthers will pay Mayfield $5 million, as he agreed to trim $3.5 million of his base salary, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo. The move saves the Browns more than $8 million in cap space.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement:

“We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future.”

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry added:

“Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback. Baker’s competitiveness, toughness and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Mayfield ends his Browns career with 14,125 yards passing, 92 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions.

The Browns face the Panthers in Carolina to open the 2022 regular season.