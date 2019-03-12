Perriman Signing With The Browns Not A Done Deal

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) and Houston Texans strong safety Kareem Jackson (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

It looked wide receiver Breshad Perriman and the Browns had agreed to a one year contract worth $4 million dollars on Tuesday afternoon to keep the former Ravens first round pick in Cleveland. However that was before G.M. John Dorsey reportedly pulled off a trade with the Giants for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Perriman could still sign with the Browns, but Mary Kay Cabot from the Plain Dealer tweeted out that Perriman may opt to not sign with the Browns tomorrow at 4pm when players can officially put pen to paper, and instead look for a new team to sign with.

In 10 games for the Browns last season, the former first-round pick of the Ravens caught 16 passes for 340 yards and 2 TDs.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story here on WHBC.com and on the Kenny and JT show Wednesday at 3pm.