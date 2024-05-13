Sources: Browns To Host Cowboys In Week 1 Of Upcoming Season

The NFL will not officially release the full regular season schedule until Wednesday, but some of the games have been leaked out.

That includes the Cleveland Browns hosting the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to several sources, the matchup will be on Sunday, September 8th, at 4:25pm. The game will be broadcast by Fox and will be the debut of Tom Brady as color commentator.

The Browns last played the Cowboys in 2020, winning 49-38 on the road in Kevin Stefanski’s first season. Dallas’ most recent trip to Cleveland was a 35-10 win over the Browns in 2016.