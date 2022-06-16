      Weather Alert

Sources: Guardians Have New Minority Owner

Brian Novak
Jun 16, 2022 @ 4:38pm

According to multiple reports, Major League Baseball has approved the sale of a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians to David Blitzer.

Blitzer is also part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.

The New York businessman will have 25-30% ownership and will have the right to increase his stake to a controlling interest in several years.

At the MLB owners meeting in New York, Commissioner Rob Manfred said the deal is “pending the closing. Really excited about that change there.”

WHBC will have more details to come.

