Sources: Guardians Have New Minority Owner
According to multiple reports, Major League Baseball has approved the sale of a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians to David Blitzer.
Blitzer is also part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.
The New York businessman will have 25-30% ownership and will have the right to increase his stake to a controlling interest in several years.
At the MLB owners meeting in New York, Commissioner Rob Manfred said the deal is “pending the closing. Really excited about that change there.”
