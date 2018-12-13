Indians Complete Three-Team Trade With Seattle and Tampa Bay

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced that the club has completed a three-team trade with the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays:

Acquired 1B CARLOS SANTANA and cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for 1B/DH EDWIN ENCARNACION and the club’s 2019 Competitive Balance Round B First-Year Player Draft selection (77th overall).

Acquired 1B/OF JAKE BAUERS from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for INF YANDY DIAZ and a player to be named later.

Santana, 32, returns to the Indians after spending the first eight years of his Major League career with the club, 2010-2017. With Cleveland, he batted .249 (995-for-3994) with 236 2B, 13 3B, 174 HR and 587 RBI over 1116 games (.365/.445/.810). His 726 career base on balls with the club are the fourth-most in the history of the franchise. He spent the 2018 campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies after signing a free agent deal last December. With the Phillies, he batted .229 (128-for-560) with 28 2B, 2 3B, 24 HR and 86 RBI in a career-high 161 games. His 110 walks were the second-highest single-season total of his career and ranked second in the N.L. while his 93 strikeouts were his fewest in a Major League campaign.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native was traded from Philadelphia to Seattle on December 3 in a deal that sent INF Jean Segura and RHP Juan Nicasio to the Phillies. Santana owns a career slash line of .363/.442/.805, has 198 career home runs and ranks sixth among active players in base on balls (836).

Bauers, 23, split his age-22 season in 2018 between Triple-A Durham and Tampa Bay, making his Major League debut with the Rays on June 7 after entering the season as the 45th ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball (source: Baseball America). For the year in Durham he batted .279 (55-for-197) with 14 doubles, 5 homers, 24 RBI and 10 steals in 52 games (.357/.426/.784). He spent the last four months of the season in Tampa Bay, batting .201 (65-for-323) with 22 doubles, 2 triples, 11 homers and 48 RBI (.316/.384/.700, 76G-1B, 16G-LF, 4G-RF). He led American League rookies in walks (54) and finished fourth in doubles and eighth in runs scored and RBI among first-year A.L. players. He was the youngest player to appear with the Rays in 2018.

The Huntington Beach, CA native was San Diego’s seventh round selection in the 2013 draft out of Marina High School (CA) and was acquired by Tampa Bay in a three-team, 11-player trade that included Wil Myers, Steven Souza and Trea Turner in December 2014. The left-handed hitter was a MiLB.com organizational All-Star for Tampa Bay in 2016 and 2017.

Carlos Santana

Year Team AVG G AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS OBP SLG OPS 2010 Cleveland Indians .260 46 150 23 39 13 0 6 22 37 29 3 0 .401 .467 .868 2011 Cleveland Indians .239 155 552 84 132 35 2 27 79 97 133 5 3 .351 .457 .808 2012 Cleveland Indians .252 143 507 72 128 27 2 18 76 91 101 3 5 .365 .420 .785 2013 Cleveland Indians .268 154 541 75 145 39 1 20 74 93 110 3 1 .377 .455 .832 2014 Cleveland Indians .231 152 541 68 125 25 0 27 85 113 124 5 2 .365 .427 .792 2015 Cleveland Indians .231 154 550 72 127 29 2 19 85 108 122 11 3 .357 .395 .752 2016 Cleveland Indians .259 158 582 89 151 31 3 34 87 99 99 5 2 .366 .498 .864 2017 Cleveland Indians .259 154 571 90 148 37 3 23 79 88 94 5 1 .363 .455 .818 2018 Philadelphia Phillies .229 161 560 82 128 28 2 24 86 110 93 2 1 .352 .414 .766 Major League Totals .247 1277 4554 655 1123 264 15 198 673 836 905 42 18 .363 .442 .805

Jake Bauers