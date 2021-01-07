Indians Trade Lindor, Carrasco To Mets
Francisco Lindor’s six-year stint with the Cleveland Indians has come to an end.
And Carlos Carrasco, an Indian since 2009, is departing as well.
OFFICIAL CLEVELAND INDIANS RELEASE:
The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transaction relative to the 2021 40-man Major League roster:
Acquired INF ANDRÉS GIMÉNEZ, INF AMED ROSARIO, RHP JOSH WOLF and OF ISAIAH GREENEfrom the New York Mets in exchange for SS FRANCISCO LINDOR and RHP CARLOS CARRASCO.
Giménez, 22, made his debut at the Major League level with the Mets in 2020, compiling a bWAR of 1.1 while batting .263 (31-for-118) with 3 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs and 12 RBI across 49 games (.333/.398/.732). He ranked tied for tenth in the National League in stolen bases (8) and triples, and recorded a .987 fielding pct. with one defensive run saved in 22 starts at shortstop. He also made four starts at second base (19 games) and three starts at third base (10 games) for the Mets.
The left-handed hitting Barquisimeto, Venezuela native entered the 2020 campaign as the 84th-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball (MLB Pipeline). He participated in the Sirius XM Futures Game in 2018 and was a “Rising Star” in the Arizona Fall League after the 2018 and 2019 seasons. New York-NL signed him as an amateur prospect in July 2015.
Rosario, 25, has been a member of the Mets Major League roster across each of the last four campaigns (2017-2020), appearing in the majority of his 403 career games as the club’s primary shortstop. A 2012 signee out of Santo Domingo, DR, the right-handed hitter has batted .268 (396-1478) with 63 doubles, 20 triples, 32 home runs, 148 RBI, 50 stolen bases with a .705 OPS (.302/.403) during his time in Queens, which includes a slash line of .300/.339/.473 against lefties. His most productive season to-date came in 2019, batting .287 with 15 home runs, 72 RBI and a .755 OPS. At the time of his MLB debut on Aug. 1, 2017, the 21-year-old Rosario was the sixth-youngest player in the big leagues after being selected to the MLB Futures Game in back-to-back All-Star contests (2016, 2017).
Wolf, 20, was the 53rd overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft (NYM, 2nd round) out of St. Thomas High School in Houston, TX. Previously committed to Texas A&M, Josh entered the 2019 draft rated as the 36th-overall amateur prospect in the draft (MLB Pipeline) and posted a 3.38 ERA in five starts for the 2019 Gulf Coast League Mets (8.0IP, 9H, 3ER, 1BB, 12SO), striking out 36.4% of his 33 batters faced in his first taste of professional ball. The 6-3, 170-lb right-hander is currently listed as the ninth-best prospect in the Mets system (MLB Pipeline).
Greene, 19, was New York’s second round pick in the recent 2020 MLB Draft (69th overall comp. selection from PHI) out of Corona (CA) High School. The left-handed hitting outfielder’s senior season at Corona was limited to just five games, but the former University of Missouri commit entered the draft as the 49th-rated amateur prospect(Baseball America) and is now rated tenth overall in the New York Mets’ system (MLB Pipeline).