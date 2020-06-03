SOURCES TELL ESPN NBA BASKETBALL IS ON IT’S WAY BACK
ESPN NBA writer Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the NBA’s Board of Governors will vote tomorrow to pass a “Return To Play” plan for the league that would begin in Orlando on July 31st. Here is a summary of everything Wojnarowski’s sources have told him:
If passed, the proposed restart plan consists of 22 teams getting invited to Orlando. The current top 8 ranked teams in each conference plus, New Orleans, Portland, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Antonio and Washington. That means the Cleveland Cavaliers and 7 other teams would not be part of this plan.
8 regular season games would be played by each team and their could be a possible play in tournament for the 8th seed depending on the records.
The season would run from July 31st into October, with the potential last game, a Game #7 of the NBA Finals to be played on October 12th.
As far as the NBA Draft and Free Agency, expectations are for those to happen in sequential order in October after the NBA Finals.
Again this must be approved by the NBA”s Board of Governors tomorrow during a conference call that is expected to take place at 12:30pm.
Various reports indicate that league will get the necessary 75 percent of the votes needed to pass this proposal to restart the season.