Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End

George Wagner IV walks into the courtroom at the Pike County Courthouse for his arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 in Waverly, Ohio. Wagner, his parents and his brother are charged in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family. (Robert McGraw//The Chillicothe Gazette via AP, Pool)

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase.

Closing arguments are set for next Monday.

On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.

Wagner is charged in the Rhoden family killings of eight from 2016.

Two other Wagner family members have already entered pleas and been sentenced.