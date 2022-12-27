News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Southwest Struggles With Cancellations

By News Desk
December 27, 2022 4:20PM EST
Share
Southwest Struggles With Cancellations

(Atlanta, GA) — Southwest Airlines is in the middle of a meltdown after over 60-percent of its flights are cancelled, and things don’t look better for tomorrow. This as nearly every other major carrier announced a return to normalcy following a crippling winter storm. According to FlightAware, nearly 90-percent of today’s cancellations belong to Southwest. The Dallas-based company says its crew scheduling process is partly to blame, but many experts point to shorter flights with tighter turnaround times. The problem is so bad, the Biden Administration says it’s investigating the problem.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Heavier Snow North, Major Storm Impacts Here: Wind, Cold
3

High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD
4

Stabbing Suspect At Large - Louisville Man in Critical Condition
5

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire