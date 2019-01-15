Space Heater Blamed For Fatal Fire

(WHBC) – Authorities say their preliminary investigation indicates the teenager pulled from a house fire in Plain Township on Monday died from smoke inhalation.

14-year-old Christian Werstler was pulled from the home on 29th Street NE a little after 3:30 Monday afternoon.

He was taken to Mercy Medical Center and then to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he died a little after 8 p.m.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call about the fire around 3:30, and that Plain Township firefighters were bringing the boy out when they arrived on the scene.

The Plain Township Fire Department has determined that the fire was accidental in nature, and caused by a space heater.

Christian was a 9th grader at GlenOak High School, and counselors were made available to students who needed one

9th grade principal Scott Esporite said about Christian, “each student leaves an imprint in our lives no matter how small or large that provides us a lasting impression of that child for the rest of our lives. We are grateful for the time we were able to share with Christian. He had a unique spirit and will be missed in the halls of GlenOak High School.”