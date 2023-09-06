News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Spanish Soccer Player Jenni Hermoso Accuses Luis Rubiales Of Sexual Assault For World Cup Kiss

By News Desk
September 6, 2023 1:04PM EDT
Credit: MGN

MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors say soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales is the suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation.

He kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.

Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual.

Hermoso has denied that.

Rubiales has since been suspended from his post by FIFA.

