Speaker Johnson Will Delay Sending Mayorkas Impeachment To Senate As Republicans Push To Hold Trial
April 9, 2024 5:01PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson will not send the House’s articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate this week as planned.
Republican senators requested more time Tuesday to build a case for a full trial.
The sudden change of plans cast fresh doubts on the proceedings, the historic first impeachment of a Cabinet secretary in roughly 150 years.
House Republicans impeached Mayorkas over the Biden administration’s handling of security and immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Democrats, with control of the Senate, are expected to swiftly dismiss the charges against Mayorkas, arguing they do not rise to impeachable offenses.