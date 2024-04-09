News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Speaker Johnson Will Delay Sending Mayorkas Impeachment To Senate As Republicans Push To Hold Trial

By News Desk
April 9, 2024 5:01PM EDT
Share
FILE - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on threats to the homeland, Oct. 31, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. As Republicans in the House of Representatives threaten to make Mayorkas the first Cabinet official impeached in nearly 150 years, Mayorkas says, in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, he is “totally focused on the work" that his agency of 260,000 people conducts and not distracted by the politics of impeachment. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson will not send the House’s articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate this week as planned.

Republican senators requested more time Tuesday to build a case for a full trial.

The sudden change of plans cast fresh doubts on the proceedings, the historic first impeachment of a Cabinet secretary in roughly 150 years.

House Republicans impeached Mayorkas over the Biden administration’s handling of security and immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democrats, with control of the Senate, are expected to swiftly dismiss the charges against Mayorkas, arguing they do not rise to impeachable offenses.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Much of Ohio Gets Front Row Seat
3

Canton Street Gunfight Sends 2 to Hospitals
4

The victim of a Hit and Run is Identified - Suspect at Large
5

Huge Stark County Drug Bust leads to Drugs, Cash and an Arrest