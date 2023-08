Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Larger news organizations in the state took away the thrill of Election result-watching Tuesday night.

The USA Today newspapers in Ohio projected the issue would lose at 8:09 p.m., less than 40 minutes after the polls closed.

The Associated Press followed later that hour.

The USA Today commissioned the company Decision Desk HQ to provide results.