Special Election Underway on Tuesday

A voter casts her ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 15, 2016, at an American Legion Hall in Marengo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is a Special Election Day.

Registered voters who live in Ohio’s 6th Congressional District from Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas and numerous other counties are voting to fill the remainder of Bill Johnson’s term.

He’s now president of Youngstown State University.

The choices are Republican Michael Rulli from Salem and Democrat Michael Kripchak from Youngstown.

The polls are open until 7:30 Tuesday evening.

About half of Stark County is in the 6th District.

So are all or parts of 11 counties.

The votes will be tabulated in Mahoning County, the most-populous county in the state.