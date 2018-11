Stark County sheriff's deputies and Nimishillen firefighters at the scene of a car-van accident at Route 62 and Broadway Avenue (1480 WHBC)

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Friday morning was a much easier commute than Thursday’s.

But there was a crash involving a special needs van and a car just south of the intersection of Route 62 and Broadway Avenue in Nimishillen Township.

The township fire department says none of the three adults in the van were special needs patients.

They say one of them was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.