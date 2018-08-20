Spectrum Orthopaedics Milestone

Dr Mike Lykins of Spectrum Orthopaedics spoke to Gary Rivers Monday morning, as that organization, which opened their OS3 surgical center 2014, has just celebrated because of their completion of 1,000 total joint replacements.

Lykins added that 99 percent of our total joint replacement patients go home the same day, have a less than 0.05 percent infection rate, and has a patient satisfaction rate of 99.99 percent.\

Visit spectrumos3.com or call 330-305-0838 to learn more about Spectrum Orthopaedics and the services they provide.