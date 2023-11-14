Speeding Car Passenger Shoots at Akron Police, Detectives Investigating

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police are looking for one specific Chrysler Pacifica.

One occupant of that vehicle fired at police on Friday night.

It happened on Clement Avenue at Reed Avenue.

Patrol officers were pursuing the car for driving an estimated 80 miles an hour.

Evidence was collected at the scene, according to Akron police.

A nearby home was struck.

No one was injured.

Here’s more from Akron police:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on our website, www.AkronCops.org