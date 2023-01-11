Sport ‘n Stuff & 1/11/23

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

No winner in the Mega Millions drawing last night although there was 2 million dollar tickets sold in Ohio. The next drawing expected to be $1.4 Billion will be held Friday night at 11.

Over the past decade or two, soda . . . or “pop” . . . has been accused of causing ALL kinds of health problems. And now there’s this:

A new study out of China says there’s a link between Pepsi and male pattern baldness.

Not just Pepsi . . . but all sugar-sweetened beverages: Soft drinks, juice, sport drinks, energy drinks, and sweetened coffee and tea.

Researchers in Beijing found that men who indulged in just ONE soda per day had a 57% higher risk of experiencing male pattern hair loss compared to those who avoided them. And just one to three sugary drinks per WEEK saw a 21% increase in risk of hair loss.

The Miami Heat are the best free throw shooting team in the NBA, at over 82%. That’s a pretty incredible number to begin with, but what they did on Tuesday night is even more impressive.

an incredible 40 foul shots without a miss. Their 40-40 performance set an NBA record for most team foul shots made in a game without a miss, and they needed all of them, as they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-111.

The Cavs shoot it at 77.9%

We told you Monday, Former CEO Vince McMahon plans to return to the WWE, but only to sell the business he turned into a global entertainment brand.

McMahon who stepped away from the company last year over sexual misconduct allegations sees now as the right time to sell.

The 77-year-old McMahon still owns a majority of the company’s voting shares. WWE is apparently worth $6.53 Billion.

Think social media doesn’t matter?

Think again…

Ohio State football announced it wasn’t only one of the best brands in college football but THE best brand the sport has to offer, as proven by almost 24 million interactions across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook in 2022.

So far, Five NFL teams are looking for a new head coach. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals

The Web Site The Ringer listed 10 rules for hiring a head coach.

Hire a person, not a scheme. Find a coach who understands what their job is. Make sure they can build out a strong staff. Find someone who’s willing to give players a voice. Prioritize offensive efficiency. Emphasize the need for flexibility. Make sure the coach has a plan for game management. Cast a wide net during the interview process. Don’t get duped by the heavyweight endorsement. Define the coach–general manager power structure.

The Cleveland Browns are interviewing Tennessee Titans assistant and former Detroit Lions Head Coach Jim Schwartz today for their vacant Defensive Coordinator position.

Schwartz was DC for the Eagles in 2018 when they won Super Bowl 52.

Browns opponents in 2023

The schedule will be finalized with dates and kickoff times in the spring.

Home

Ravens

Bengals

Steelers

Cardinals

Bears

Jaguars

Jets

49ers

Titans

Away

Ravens

Bengals

Steelers

Broncos

Texans

Colts

This week’s NBA Power Rankings

Boston Celtics Denver Nuggets Memphis Grizzlies Brooklyn Nets Milwaukee Bucks Cleveland Cavaliers Philadelphia 76ers New Orleans Pelicans Dallas Mavericks Indiana Pacers

Cavs lost to the Jazz in Utah last night wasting a 46 point performance by Donovan Mitchell in his home coming.

At 26-16 Cleveland travels to Portland to take on the Trailblazers tomorrow night at 10pm.

Today is Wednesday January 11, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

50 years ago – In 1973, Baseball owners voted to adopt the Designated Hitter on a trial basis. Now it’s in both leagues.

21 years ago 2002 – Muhammad Ali received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

13 years ago – In 2010, Mark McGwire admitted he was using performance enhancing drugs when he broke the single season home run record in 1998.

Today we honor the late

Clarence Clemons “The Big Man” & Saxophone player for Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band (1942 – 2011)…he would have been 82

Sadly, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Jeff Beck passed away today at the age of 78.