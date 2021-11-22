Sports, AMA’s & More! 11/22/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Lebron James Ejected!
In Detroit, things got heated when James clocked Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart across the head.
The two got tangled up while boxing out along the free throw line and James’ arm connected with Stewarts face. Blood was soon gushing from the Detroit centers eye and—he promptly tried to go after James and his Lakers teammates.
Both players were ejected. It’s only the 2nd time James has been ejected in his career.
USDish is looking to pay one lucky applicant $1,234 to re-watch their five favorite childhood films as part of an epic movie marathon.
That’s almost $250 per flick. No degree, background check, or drug test is required. However, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen. The deadline to apply is Dec. 17.
The American Music Awards, hosted by Cardi B, went down last night.
BTS took home three trophies, including Artist of the Year.
Taylor Swift won two, but extended her record as the artist with the most AMA wins, 34.
2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD WINNERS
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ariana Grande
- BTS – WINNER
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
- The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” – WINNER
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
- Erica Banks “Buss It”
- Måneskin “Beggin’”
- Megan Thee Stallion “Body” – WINNER
- Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
- Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
- Cardi B “Up”
- Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – WINNER
- Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
- The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran – WINNER
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift – WINNER
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
- AJR
- BTS – WINNER
- Glass Animals
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
- Ariana Grande “Positions”
- Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
- Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
- Taylor Swift “evermore” – WINNER
- The Kid LAROI “F*CK LOVE”
FAVORITE POP SONG
- BTS “Butter” – WINNER
- Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
- Dua Lipa “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Drake – WINNER
- Lil Baby
- Moneybagg Yo
- Polo G
- Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Erica Banks
- Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER
- Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
- Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
- Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
- Megan Thee Stallion “Good News” – WINNER
- Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
- Rod Wave “SoulFly”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
- Cardi B “Up” – WINNER
- Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
- Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
- Polo G “RAPSTAR”
- Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Tank
- The Weeknd – WINNER
- Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
- Doja Cat – WINNER
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Jhené Aiko
- SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
- Doja Cat “Planet Her” – WINNER
- Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time”
- H.E.R. “Back of My Mind”
- Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
- Queen Naija “missunderstood”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open” – WINNER
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
- H.E.R. “Damage”
- Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan – WINNER
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
- Carrie Underwood – WINNER
- Gabby Barrett
- Kacey Musgraves
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
- Dan + Shay – WINNER
- Florida Georgia Line
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
- Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
- Gabby Barrett “Goldmine” – WINNER
- Lee Brice “Hey World”
- Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
- Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
- Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
- Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
- Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones” – WINNER
- Luke Combs “Forever After All”
- Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
- CAIN
- Carrie Underwood – WINNER
- Elevation Worship
- Lauren Daigle
- Zach Williams
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
- AJR
- All Time Low
- Foo Fighters
- Glass Animals
- Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER
AVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
- Kanye West – WINNER
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Maverick City Music
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
- David Guetta
- ILLENIUM
- Marshmello – WINNER
- Regard
- Tiësto
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
- Bad Bunny – WINNER
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
- Becky G – WINNER
- Kali Uchis
- KAROL G
- Natti Natasha
- ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – WINNER
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
- Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
- Bad Bunny “EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO” – WINNER
- Kali Uchis “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)”
- KAROL G “KG0516”
- Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
- Rauw Alejandro “Afrodisíaco”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
- Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
- Farruko “Pepas”
- Kali Uchis “telepatía” – WINNER
- Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”
From how to prepare your bird for Thanksgiving, how to buy the right bird, side dishes, leftovers & more, The Butterball Turkey Hotline Is available again for the 40th year.
Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456 to chat with their turkey experts.
“Mattress Mack” is betting again. This time, Houston furniture mogul Jim McIngvale has bet $2-million on the New England Patriots, at 23-to-1, to win the Super Bowl. If the Pats come through, Mack will score $46-million.
Near the end of Kings 123-105 loss Saturday to the Jazz—a Sacramento fan Got sick and vomited court side. They ended up having to delay the game to clean it up.
Tiger Woods is still recovering from his brutal car crash last February. He hasn’t played a single tournament since. His lengthy recovery has left fans wondering whether we’ve seen the last of the 15-time major winner. Woods posted a video of him at the range hitting balls under the caption, “Making progress.”
Tiger had to go through a complete reconstruction of his leg—before he even began to rehab. But, the good news is, he is off crutches.
Cavaliers back in action tonight hosting the Nets tip off at 7 PM. Cleveland at 9-8 is a 6 1/2 point home dog.
INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lamar Stevens: day to day (ankle), Cedi Osman: day to day (back), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: day to day (illness), Evan Mobley: out (elbow).
Today is Monday, November 22, 2021
Today in Sports History
1910 – Arthur F. Knight patented a steel shaft to replace wood shafts in golf clubs.
1917 – The National Hockey League (NHL) was officially formed in Montreal, Canada.
1950 – The lowest scoring game in the NBA was played. The Fort Wayne Pistons (later the Detroit Pistons) defeated the Minneapolis Lakers (later the Los Angeles Lakers) 19-18.
1986 – Mike Tyson became the youngest to win the world heavyweight-boxing crown. He was only 20 years and 4 months old.
2006 – Tiger Woods won his seventh straight PGA Grand Slam.
2016 – It was announced that the NHL expansion team in Las Vegas would be named the Vegas Golden Knights.
Birthdays – Today
A celebration & Mic Drop for of one of our favorites:
The late Rodney Dangerfield (1921-2004) …he would have been 100 (“Easy Money,” “Caddyshack,” “Back to School”)