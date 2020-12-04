Sports and Entertainment Stuff
Warner Bros is set to release its entire 2021 slate on the streaming service HBO Max. That’s 17 movies & they’ll all debut on both HBO Max and in theaters on their respective release dates. The hope is that with this “unique one-year plan,” they’ll be able to support the people who made the films while also giving access to moviegoers who aren’t ready to head back to theaters.
In NFL news, Steelers, Chiefs & Saints Can Clinch Playoff Spots This Week on the other hand, The Giants and Washington Football Team are 4-7. The Eagles are 3-7-1 & The Cowboys are 3-8. It’s anyone’s guess who will win that division and host a playoff game.
“Have you heard this story before?”
The NFL announced yesterday that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated for the final two weeks of the 2020 season.
Gordon will be allowed to begin COVID-19 testing Friday and might join the Seahawks on December 9 if he tests negative for the coronavirus.
Gordon has played just 63 games since he was chosen by the Browns in the 2012 supplemental draft.
A local politician in the Southwestern African country Namibia which was a former colony of Germany has won an election. Believe it or not, his name is Adolf Hitler. Hitler stated, “As a child, I saw it as a totally normal name. Only as a teenager did I understand that this man wanted to conquer the whole world.”
Wendy’s Offers Free Breakfast Baconators. To score this deal, make a purchase through the free app (no minimum required) and get the Breakfast Baconator free! The deal will last through December 27th and you can only claim one sandwich per week.
LeBron James recently signed a two year $85 million extension with the Lakers. Now it’s Anthony Davis’ turn. He and the team formally agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract to stay with the defending NBA champions yesterday.
A female volunteer who works for Carol Baskin almost had her arm ripped off by a tiger she was feeding Thursday morning at Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida. The sanctuary was featured in the Netflix docuseries , “Tiger King.” The sanctuary was founded by Baskin and her husband Don Lewis in the 1990s. Lewis disappeared in 1997.
In NHL news:
Due to the pandemic, Reports say that at least four teams are investigating the possibility of playing outdoor games, listing the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Kings were apparently the first to consider the idea, though it’s important to note that NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly recently said holding more outdoor games was unlikely.
Today is Friday, December 4, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1964 – Major league baseball established a free-agent draft that would take effect in 1965.
1977 – The NFL’s 5,000th game was played. Over 15,000 games, not including playoffs have been played to date.
1987 – Kareem Abdul Jabaar’s was held to only 7 points in a game establishing an NBA record of 787 straight games with double digit points. Jabbar retired in 1989.
Todays date in music history
|1971 – The Montreaux Casino was destroyed by fire during a show by Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention. Which inspired Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the water.”
1988 Roy Orbison gave his final concert, in Akron, Ohio. He sadly passed away 2 days later.
1991 – Van Halen performed a free concert in Dallas. Sammy Hagar had promised the show because he had lost his voice during a show in Dallas 3 1/2 years earlier.
Celebrating birthdays
Max Baer Jr. is 83 “The Beverly Hillbillies”
Marisa Tomei – 56 “My cousin Vinny”
TV personality and model Tyra Banks is 47
Game Show Host Wink Martindale is 87