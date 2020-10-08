Sports and Stuff for the Water cooler!

In the MLB Bubble
Yesterday…
Braves over Marlins 2-0 and lead series 2-0
Game 3 today at 2….
A’s stay alive by beating the Astros 9-7
Houston leads series 2-1
The Rays somehow have the Yankees number
Winning 8-4
Tampa Bay leads that series 2-1
Dodgers held on to beat the Padres 6-4
Lead series 2-0
All 8 teams in action today
Congratulations are in order for Lebron James. He’s been selected as the next athlete to grace the cover of a Wheaties box. General Mills announced that he’d be replacing Serena Williams.
The cereal company picked the Laker to celebrate his efforts both on and off the court. He’s actually gracing the box along with images of children, family, and faculty from his I Promise program and the I Promise School for the underprivileged in Akron, Ohio.
Lakers will wear their Mamba uniforms in honor of Kobe tomorrow night at they attempt to win the franchises 18th title. Lebron and company are 7.5 point favorites & tip off at 9pm on ABC.
A man drove his brand new $100,000 Maserati onto a beach in Australia
- The car got stuck in one of the sand dunes and needed to be towed out
- While a truck tried pulling the car out of the sand, the car’s bumper got ripped off
- The Maserati was eventually towed from the scene
They just don’t build ‘em like they used too!
Playboy model Jenna Bentley has 796-thousand followers on Instagram and also makes a few bucks on the British subscription service. Jenna recently asked her followers and fans if she should upgrade her “32 triple D” boobs to something bigger. While hundreds of her fans responded – with over 80% urging her to not go through with it – one fan was so determined to stop her that he offered her $39-grand to stand down and keep her Ta-Ta’s just the way they are.
A Nintendo theme park was already supposed to be open in Japan, but – like so many things – the schedule was set back because of the pandemic. Well, the park – Nintendo Super World – is now set to open in the spring of 2021. This place is designed to be a “life-size, living video game,” featuring rides, shops and restaurants. So now you can take your kids to a theme park and be ignored by them all day!
Whoopi Goldberg confirmed that “Sister Act 3” is in the works.
- Apparently she and others were told that no one wanted to see a third installment.
- Now that it’s been revealed that they do, she and others are working on it.
“I didn’t know there was a “Sister Act 2!”
Told you yesterday that the Saints – Chargers game may be moved to Indianapolis on Monday night out to hurricane Delta. Now, the Missouri – LSU football game scheduled for Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will move to Columbia, Missouri, because of the hurricane bearing down on Louisiana.
Due to the fact that the Tennessee Titans have broken NFL Covid-19 protocols, growing sentiment around the league feel the Titans should forfeit their season.
Under the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Titans players were prohibited from practicing together until it was deemed safe to do so. However, longtime NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky, who is based in Tennessee, reported a group of players held an informal workout at a lo.
cal Nashville high school.
ESPN reporting today that another Titan’s player has tested positive for corona virus bringing the total to 23 Titans players & staff testing positive since September 24.
Titans are scheduled to play the Bills this Sunday at 1. The game is off the board.
Scheduling problem is, Buffalo is scheduled to host the Chiefs next Thursday, so rescheduling would be a nightmare with virtually NO time to prepare…stay tuned!
Today is Thursday, October 8, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1956 – Donald James Larsen of the New York Yankees pitched the first perfect game in the history of the World Series.
1957 – The Brooklyn Baseball Club announced that it had accepted a deal to move the Dodgers to Los Angeles.
2009 – The UFL (United Football League) began it’s first season with four teams.
The markets chosen for the premier season were New York City Sentinals , Las Vegas (Locomotives), Orlando Florida Tuskers , and the San Fran Redwoods. Believe it or not, the league lasted 4 seasons.
|Music History for
October 8
1957 – Jerry Lee Lewis recorded the song “Great Balls Of Fire.” The song went as high as #2 on the Billboard charts
1987 – Chuck Berry was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
|Sigourney Weaver 1949 – 71
Robert “Kool” Bell founder of Kool and the Gang 1950. 70
|Matt Damon 1970 – Actor 50
|Nick Cannon 1980 – Actor, TV host masked singer is 40