Sports, Entertainment and…Skating?

WHBC News
The top six teams in the CFP rankings remained the same on Tuesday, including The Ohio State Buckeyes, which stayed at No. 4 despite uncertainty about its upcoming opponents.
College Football Playoff Rankings
|1. Alabama (9-0)
|2. Notre Dame (10-0)
|3. Clemson (9-1)
|4. Ohio State (5-0)
|5. Texas A&M (7-1)
|6. Florida (8-1)
|7. Iowa State (8-2)
|8. Cincinnati (8-0)
|9. Georgia (6-2)
|10. Miami (8-1)
Meanwhile, Indiana and Purdue both halted football practices on Tuesday, adding to the confusion in the Big Ten.
Ohio State Men’s Basketball held off Notre Dame in the ACC/BIG TEN Challenge last night.
Led By E.J. Liddell’s 17 second half explosion. Liddell scored 19 for the game and the Buckeyes beat the Irish 90-85. The 22nd ranked Buckeyes are now 4-0 on the young season.
“Spider-Man” fans are going to see some familiar faces when they go to see the upcoming third “Spider-Verse” installment. “Spider-Man 3” will be a blast from the past, seeing the return of cast members Toby Maguire, Emma Stone and Jamie Foxx as Electro. “Spider-Man 3” is currently filming and set for release next year.
KFC and the Lifetime Channel have partnered up with a very unusual Christmas surprise—a 15 minute “suspenseful romance mini movie” starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders. It’s premiering Sunday, December 13th. Speaking of Kentucky Fried Chicken, have you seen KFC now has an 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog? It’s true, you can now build a fire and have your house smell just like your favorite fast food chicken restaurant. The cost, $23-$30 on eBay.
It’s the Bee Gees in a new documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart will debut 12/12 on HBO/HBO Max. Featuring interviews with eldest brother Barry and archival interviews with the late twins Robin and Maurice, the film features never-before-seen footage of recording sessions, concert performances, television appearances and home movies, as well as interviews with Eric Clapton, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake and others.
The Ice Skating rink in downtown Canton is open for business. Celebrating the city’s 100 year connection with professional football. Hours are different each day, the cost is $2.00 with concessions and skate rental available. The Rink is located between 2nd st. and Tusc in downtown Canton.
The Floyd Mayweather/ Logan Paul exhibition fight date has been set. The undefeated superstar boxer will take on the Youtube influencer in a pay per view event Saturday, February 20th. The fight will cost $24.99 for the first 1 million buyers. After that, the price jumps to $69.99 by Feb. 11. Site still to be determined. “Might as well just bring back “Celebrity Death Match” on MTV.”
Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg remains focused – on splitting the franchise’s seasons between St. Petersburg and Montreal.
The Rays’ lease at Tropicana Field ends after the 2027 season and a two-city approach, with the first half of a season being played in the Tampa area and the second half taking place in Montreal from 2028, is “the only option,” Sternberg told The Tampa Bay Times.
If the Cleveland Indians continue to cut payroll, this might be an option to make more money and compete in the future. Orrrrrr, The Dolan’s could just sell the team!
There’s a new dress (code) attire in the NBA. Coaches are NO longer required to wear a suit & tie during games. Calling it business casual, the new rule will not allow sweat pants and players not participating in games will have to follow as well. Still hard to believe that managers in baseball still wear uniforms.
Today is Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1926 – The United States Golf Association legalized the use of steel-shafted golf clubs.
1978 – The first game of the Women’s Pro Basketball League (WBL) was played between the Chicago Hustle and the Milwaukee Does.
1984 – Eric Dickerson (Los Angeles Rams) became only the second pro football player to run for more than 2,000 yards in a season. O.J. Simpson held the previous record at 2,003.
Today in Music
1978 – John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as “The Blues Brothers” released their version of “Soul Man.” They took it to #14 on the Billboard hot 100 charts.
1984 – The Jackson’s performed their last show together in LA.
Celebrating birthdays today
The late Redd Foxx (1922-1991)…he would have been 98
Pro Football Hall of Famer – Dick Butkus – 78
Donny Osmond – 63