Sports, Entertainment and weird stuff!

The average American will spend about $322.65 on gifts this year, buying items for six different people.
In Russia, they’re ready to roll out Corona Virus vaccines. It’s said their vaccine is 91% effective, but takes 42 days to fully kick in. So they’re asking their citizens to give up alcohol. For two whole months. During the winter. Alcohol use can mess with your immune system, and “interfere with the process” that makes the vaccine work…rendering it less effective or even downright useless. Russia ranks fourth in the world when it comes to per capita alcohol consumption.
Begging the question, “Corona or Vodka?”
Around the NFL:
Last week the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs became the first NFL teams to clinch spots in the playoffs. The Bills, Steelers & Packers can all Clinch Playoffs This Weekend.
Drew Brees is eligible to come off the IR this weekend with multiple broken ribs and a punctured lung, however it’s not expected. The Saints face the Eagles this Sunday at 4:25 not making the return likely. He may make his return the following week in the marquee matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Been a rough year for Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers. The Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back was limited in practice on Wednesday. Head coach Matt Rhule believes McCaffrey tweaked his quad last week while rehabbing from his shoulder injury and that the team will continue to monitor it for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
In the craziest Corona virus case this week, the NFL insisted Wednesday that it did not cut any corners with contact tracing after learning that Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant had tested positive a half hour before kickoff in their game against the Cowboys. Had the game been scheduled any sooner, he would’ve played due to a negative result given earlier. You’ll recall, Bryant had already been on the field for pregame warmups and was inform. d of the positive test results and sent home. This led to Bryant’s frustrated tweet that he’s retiring from the NFL.
The Grove 23 course in Florida is owned by Michael Jordan and the amenities are crazy.
The club has drones that deliver beer and snacks to golfers on the course.
It also has golf carts that go up to 35 miles per hour.
No telling if there’s a basketball court at the 19th hole.
The world’s largest Christmas tree made from sardine cans found in the Philippines. Filipino food brand Mega Sardines made it happen with 70,638 of its tin can sardines that were used to build a Christmas tree measuring 19 feet, 4.5 inches tall.
Guinness World Records awarded the structure as the “Tallest Tin Can Structure” on November 25. It will be on display until December 31.
After they tear it down, the cans of sardines will go to area food banks to help those in need.
Major League Baseball umpire busted in a prostitution ring in Ohio. Brian O’Nora 57-year old umpire appeared at his arraignment in Girard Municipal Court and was released on a $5, ,000 bond. I guess we could say, “He struck out!”
Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn are celebrating 37 years of NOT being married. The two have been together since the filming of the movie “Swing Shift” in 1983. Speaking to “People” magazine, the couple says they just don’t feel the pressure to put a ring on it. They’ve both been married before, and have kids who are also married, so they don’t see the need for a ring to be happy.
No “Masked Singer” update today. The Fox celebrity singing competition was a repeat/holiday special last night. The Finals will be held on Fox next Wednesday at 8pm. Good thing it’s not on NBC.
DirectTV and NBC still going though negotiations as we remind you to call and demand your local affiliate 888-777-2454.
Today is Thursday, December 10, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1919 – The National League voted to ban spitballs by all new pitchers. Never stopped Gaylord Perry!
1939 – The National Football League’s attendance exceeded 1 million in a season for the first time. The NFL now has an average attendance of 67,000 per game x 32 teams, 16 games per year (not including playoffs)…..do the math. 2.1 million…33.6 mill.
1972 – The longest non-scoring pass in NFL history was made when Jim Hart (St. Louis Cardinals) threw a pass from his own one yard-line to Bobby Moore (Ahmad Rashad). Moore was tackled on the Rams’ one-yard line. The pass was officially 98 yards.
1994 – Art Monk (New York Jets) set an NFL record of 178 straight games with a reception.
Larry Fitzgerald of the Cardinals entered this season with the longest active streak at 243 games with at least one catch.
Today in music history
1976 – Queen’s single “Somebody To Love” was released in the U.S. the song would reach #13 on the Billboard hot 100 charts.
And speaking of Billboard
|1990 – The first Billboard Music Awards took place. Janet Jackson was the big winner with eight trophies.
Celebrity Birthdays
Susan Day – Lori in “The Partridge Family” – 68