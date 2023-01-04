Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio

Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

If it says free, it’s got to be free.

That’s what the Ohio Casino Control Commission wants state residents to know when it comes to enticing offers from online sports betting firms and any company participating in the state’s sports gambling program/

Executive Director Matt Schuller tells our Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News on 1480 WHBC Radio that paying $50 to get $50 in free bets isn’t permitted in Ohio.

Schuler says the state system opened early Sunday morning without a hitch.

He calls it the largest simultaneous launch of a sports gambling network in the country.