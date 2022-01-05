Sports Gaming Law Includes Provision, Monies for Problem Gambling
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, a man makes a sports bet at Resorts casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Sports books say the blitz of advertising they launched in the run up to the 2021 Super Bowl, while costly, paid off in terms of attracting new customers to the fast-growing legal sports betting industry in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state did the same thing when casino and racino legislation was passed.
The sports gaming law has two-percent of revenue going to support programs for those with gambling addictions.
The Problem Gambling Network of Ohio says the state has been a leader in financing such programs, with expectations there will be more problems.
Some of our neighboring states have already seen that.
Executive Director Derek Longmeier says sports gaming is the biggest-ever expansion of gambling in the state.
Longmeier says the organization takes no “for” or “against” stance on sports betting.
But they do recognize the ease with which people will be able to participate, even with their phones.