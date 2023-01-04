Sports Meds Doc: NFL Football Field, Good Place to be in Medical Emergency

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Is there a doctor in the house?

Turns out there are a lot of them at NFL games, and they were quick to respond to Damar Hamlin’s emergency cardiac arrest.

First, there’s the Bills traveling medical team.

But then the home team has a wide array of physicians available for just about any emergency need.

Cincinnati-area sports medicine Doctor David Chao says other than a medical setting, a pro football field is a good place to be in a medical emergency.