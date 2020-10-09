Sports meets Entertainment

In the Bubble…
Braves advance to NLDS sweeping the Marlins 7-0 yesterday
Astros took care of the A’s advancing to the ALDS winning their series 3-1
Yankees battled back and force deciding game 5 today with the Rays tonight at 7:10
They win that game 5-1
Dodgers swept the Padres crushing them 12-3 last night
I’d be shocked if the Lakers don’t win the NBA Finals tonight. Tip off at 9 tonight on ABC
Los Angeles is a 7 pt. favorite over the Heat.
The Denver Broncos game against the New England Patriots will be moved from Sunday to Monday.
The Patriots have not practiced after their facility was closed the past two days after quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were moved to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
Bills at Titans, tentatively scheduled for Tuesday at 6pm if Tennessee has no more positive tests
Bills at Chiefs will be moved from next Thursday night to Sunday October 18 if the Bills-Titans game occurs on Tuesday.
A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor has placed a $3-million futures parlay on three football teams to win their respective divisions.
The bet would win more than $5.5-million.
The three legs are the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North (-360), Alabama to win the SEC West (-670) and Georgia to win the SEC East (-110).
If all three of those things happen, this bettor will profit nearly six-million before taxes.
Benedict Cumberbatch is set to appear in the next “Spider-Man” movie alongside Tom Holland. “Variety” has confirmed that Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will appear in the upcoming Marvel flick, due for release in 2021. Meanwhile, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in 2022.
Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has not practiced this week, originally resting a sore knee.
But now the Ravens have added illness to Jackson’s designation on Thursday’s injury report.
It’s the first time in his three-year career that he has missed back-to-back practices in the regular season.
Must not be too serious, The Ravens are still a hefty 13 pt. favorite over the Bengals on Sunday.
The legendary brand Pabst Blue Ribbon made its name with its classic lager, but starting in 2019, they began expanding and experimenting with new products with different combinations of alcohol content – including the PBR Hard Coffee, PBR Hard Tea, PBR Hard Cold Brew and a line of hard seltzers and even its own whiskey.
What could be next? How about PBR Cannabis Infused Seltzer. It’s a non-alcoholic, THC-infused lemon seltzer packed with 5-milligrams of marijuana’s main active ingredient in each 12-ounce can only having 25-calories and 4-grams of sugar per serving. It’s debuting at select California dispensaries or directly to California consumers online at Pabst Labs website. A four-pack will set you back $24.
Today is Friday, October 9, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1919 – The Cincinnati Reds won the World Series. The win would be later tainted when 8 Chicago White Sox were charged with throwing the game. The incident became known as the “Black Sox” scandal.
2001 – Prosecutors in Miami, FL, announced that they would seek a prison sentence if O.J. Simpson was convicted in his road rage trial. Jury selection began for the trial just after the announcement.
2002 – The L.A. Kings retired Wayne Gretzky’s #99.
Today in music history
1967 – Doc Severinsen replaced Skitch Henderson as musical director of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”
|2003 – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II made Sting a CBE (Commander of the British Empire).
Celebrating Birthdays
Jackson Browne 1948 – Musician is 72
TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 68
John O’Hurley is 66 (“Seinfeld,” “Family Feud,”
Mike Singletary 1958 – Football player is 62
Sean Lennon is 45. Son of The late John Lennon both born on todays date (1940-1980)…he would have been 80