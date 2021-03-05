Sports ‘n Aliens?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures to the crowd after winning an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Tickets went on sale today at 10am for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies August 5-9.
Profootballhof.com
Javale McGee to the Lakers, again?
Here’s what would need to happen. Since the Lakers traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers this past offseason, the only way they can sign him is if the Cavaliers trade him to another team and that team either cuts him or sends him to Los Angeles. A reliable veteran presence with the Cavaliers this season. The veteran center is averaging 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in limited action.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the Bulls had “registered interest” in trading for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond. The Bulls have been linked to a potential trade for the New Orleans Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball as well.
So it would basically take a 3 team deal that would look like this…
Bulls Get
- Andre Drummond (Cavs)
- Lonzo Ball (Pelicans)
Pelicans Get
- Lauri Markkanen (Bulls)
- Dylan Windler (Cavs)
- Chandler Hutchinson (Bulls)
Cleveland Cavaliers Get
- Otto Porter Jr. (Bulls)
- Bulls’ 2022 2nd Round Pick (set to swap with Pelicans)
- Pelicans’ 2022 2nd Round Pick
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is moving this year! The new Venue will be the Rocket Mortgage Field House – the biggest venue to ever host an Induction Ceremony, allowing more than double the amount of fans. The induction will be held on October 30th and the new class will be revealed in May, ticket information in July.
Moves from Clevelands 10,000 seat public auditorium.
The Browns were awarded “Best Moment in Cleveland Sports,” at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards held last night. Honored for a season capped off with a long-awaited trip to the playoffs.
Deciding on one singular “best moment” of the Browns’ season was a tough call.
A rare prime time Thursday night victory.
An even more rare win in the playoffs
And the rarest of rare…..not only a playoff win but a playoff win in Pittsburgh!
The triumphs and memories of the 2020 season aren’t going to fade any time soon.
Other awards went to
Shane Bieber, Professional Athlete of the Year for 2020
Bieber, reigning Cy Young winner was a finalist along with Myles Garrett of the Browns and Collin Sexton of the Cavaliers.
Paul Dolan accepted the lifetime achievement award on behalf of the family during the 2020 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards.
UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, received his 2019 professional athlete of the year award.
The hour-long televised special included award finalists, videos and guest appearances from current and former national sports celebrities. You can watch the entire ceremony at WKYC.com
No wonder Baker Mayfield saw aliens:
Scientists have discovered a “super-Earth” planet that could host alien life. Gliese 486b was spotted about 26 light years away orbiting a nearby red dwarf star. It has a similar composition to earth and is bright enough to see from Earth with a telescope. Scientists will need to do more studies to see if its habitable.
They were Gleason’s “one of these days Alice…straight to the Moon!”
NBA All Star Draft was held last night, here are the teams:
- Team LeBron
- LeBron James
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Stephen Curry
- Luka Doncic
- Nikola Jokic
- Damian Lillard
- Ben Simmons
- Chris Paul
- Jaylen Brown
- Paul George
- Domantas Sabonis
- Rudy Gobert
- Team Durant*
- Kyrie Irving
- Joel Embiid
- Kawhi Leonard
- Bradley Beal
- Jayson Tatum
- James Harden
- Devin Booker
- Zion Williamson
- Zach LaVine
- Julius Randle
- Nikola Vucevic
- Donovan Mitchell
- *Kevin Durant has been ruled inactive for Sunday’s All-Star Game.
These are the athletes who earned the most green in 2020 including on or off the field or court:
Roger Federer – $106.3 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo – $105 Million
Lionel Messi – $104 Million
LeBron James – $99.2 Million
Neymar – $95.5 Million
Stephen Curry – $84.4 Million
Kevin Durant – $73.1 Million
Lewis Hamilton – $72 Million
Kirk Cousins – $71 Million
Russell Westbrook – $64.1 Million
Today is Friday, March 5, 2021
Today in Sports History
1964 – The NFL teams purchased Ed Sabol’s Blair Motion Pictures, which was renamed NFL Films.
1991 – Reggie Miller (Indiana) began his NBA free throw streak of 52 games. Michael Williams of the Timberwolves holds the record of 97 consecutive free throws.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is 55 (He played for the Dallas Cowboys and is now an analyst for the NFL network)
Magician Penn Jillette (Penn & Teller) is 66 (He has participated in “The Celebrity Apprentice,” and “The All-Star Celebrity Apprentice”)
And tomorrow, NBA Champ Shaquille O’Neal is 49 (FAST FACT: He was selected to 15 All-Star games and was named MVP of the NBA All-Star game on 3 occasions; became a popular NBA analyst after retirement)