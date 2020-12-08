Sports ‘n More Stuff

Top 10 ESPN NFL Power Rankings are out
- Kansas City Chiefs 11-1
- Pittsburgh Steelers 11-1
- New Orleans Saints 10-2
- Green Bay Packers 9-3
- Buffalo Bills 9-3
- Seattle Seahawks 8-4
- Los Angeles Rams 8-4
- Cleveland Browns 9-3
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-5
- Tennessee Titans 8-4
A homeless man was recently arrested for breaking into the Massachusetts mansion owned by Tom Brady. They found the intruder sleeping on the couch in Brady’s basement, apparently the Tampa Bay quarterback still owns the property in New England.
National Brownies day
A convicted felon whose alias is listed as “Bud Light Mike” was recently arrested for stealing a case of America’s favorite beer. According to Florida police, Michael Filipkowski swiped 24 cans of Bud Light from a convenient store. They found 21 of the 24 cans on the suspect making his new nickname “Light Weight Mike!”
Nothing is normal during the pandemic, including Monday Night Football. 2 games last night. Steeler fans had a rough night in the opener. Not only did their team lose for the first time in 12 games. The unusual start time may have been an omen. Many Fox network stations forgot to pre-empt “Judge Judy” in time for the 5pm kickoff. Final score, 23-17 in favor of the defendants, err…The Washington Football Team!
In the nightcap, the Buffalo Bills defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a game that was moved from “The Bay” to Arizona due to the pandemic and restrictions in California. Final score, Buffalo 34-24.
On the heels of defensive coordinator Greg Williams firing by the New York Jets yesterday, Boomer Esiason on his weekday radio show in New York suggested 2 things: (1) Bill Cowher may be interested in coaching again; and (2) if interested in coaching again, Cowher definitely is interested in coaching the Jets. Cower last coached 12 years ago as HC for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
John Mayer liked a photo of Jennifer Aniston on Instagram.
Fans went crazy when they discovered it.
The two dated back in 2008.
This isn’t the first time they’ve interacted on The ‘Gram. “Can’t they just be Friends?…
Get it?”
Breakdancing for Gold:
It will be the first DanceSport event to appear at an Olympic Games, having been staged at the Youth Olympics two years ago.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board has announced that skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing — three events that were due to debut at the postponed Tokyo Games will be featured in Paris, too.
The CW has picked up Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us” the duo’s unscripted series for an 8th season. If you like magic, you’ll love this show. Good thing it’s not on NBC which remains blacked out in our market by Direct TV. Subscribers should call & demand a rebate at 855-204-6513.
According to the Detroit Free Press, University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and head coach Jim Harbaugh have had recent conversations about a contract extension. In a related story, The Detroit Free Press has its sights set on outselling the Columbus Dispatch!
Today is Tuesday December, 8th
On This Day in Sports & Music
1980 – John Lennon was gunned down outside his home in NYC. Howard Cosell made the announcement during a MNF game between the Dolphins & Patriots.