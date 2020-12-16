Sports ‘n More Stuff!

Congratulations Scott Garcia (former &) New Head Football Coach at GlenOak High School. Scott previously held the position from 2008-2018. With 76 wins to his credit, Garcia is the winningest coach in GlenOak history. Coach Garcia will remain Athletic Director at the School.
YouTube Jake Paul has officially challenged Conor McGregor to a $50-million boxing match. In an expletive-laced rant posted to Twitter. Jake throws insults at McGregor and Dana White and tells them to “sign the contract.” McGregor has fought one boxing match before – a loss – and Jake has won both of his first fights.
The second to last CFP rankings were announced last night. Top 4 teams remain
- Alabama.
- Norte Dame
- Clemson
- Ohio State
Texas A&M should be huge Irish fans at #5.
Notre Dame and Clemson are scheduled to meet for the second time this season in Saturday’s ACC championship game.
The CFP selection committee reveals its final rankings, including the four semifinal teams, on Sunday.
Tom Cruise went ballistic on the set up his latest mission impossible movie when some people on the movie set weren’t wearing masks. Audio has been leaked to various online sources. Hear the audio on Twitter @TheJTurk
In a story from USA TODAY, Major League Baseball executives and owners would like to delay the beginning of the 2021 season until May so players can be vaccinated before arriving to spring training.
HBOMAX & Netflix are pulling Chapelle Show. Comedian Dave Chapelle expressing frustration over not being paid.
Leila Ali and Floyd Mayweather —who both retired from the ring unbeaten—join former heavyweight champion Wladmir Klitschko as the three marquee named elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum. Induction day is scheduled for June 13 and will also include last year’s class, whose induction was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Top 10 Holiday Cookies People Are Making In 2020
- Chocolate Chip
- Peanut Butter
- Sugar
- Gingerbread
- Snickerdoodles
- Oatmeal Raisin
- Shortbread
- Kiss Cookies (also known as peanut butter blossoms, the ones with a Hershey’s kiss on top)
- Snowball
- Thumbprint
Jennifer Lopez has been announced as the headliner for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will air on New Year’s Eve on ABC. The festivities will be closed to the public.
The NFL has decided against using local playoff bubbles, the league said in a memo distributed Tuesday.
“With the exception of the night before the game when players and coaches are required to stay in the team hotel, clubs may not require players and staff to stay at a hotel in their local area.”
The start of the NBA season is about a week away. Here are the current NBA title odds:
|TEAM
|ODDS
|Los Angeles Lakers
|270
|Milwaukee Bucks
|550
|Brooklyn Nets
|600
|Los Angeles Clippers
|650
|Boston Celtics
|160
Carter Rubin won season 19 of The Voice last night which aired on NBC. Frustrated vans not able to watch on their local NBC affiliate due to the contract negotiations with DIRECTV should call & voice their frustration 800-888-777-2454
Today is Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1972 – The Miami Dolphins became the first NFL team to go unbeaten and untied in a 14-game regular season.
1973 – O.J. Simpson broke Jim Browns single-season rushing record in the NFL. when he attained 2,003 yards in a single season
2001 – An instant replay decision led to a bottle-throwing melee in a game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The decision disallowed a catch by the Browns with 48 seconds left in the game. The Jaguars won the game 15-10.
This day in music history
1977 – The movie “Saturday Night Fever” opened in the U.S.
Celebrating Birthdays today
ABBA’s Benny Andersson is 74…the only member of the band we can pronounce
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons is 71
William “Refrigerator” Perry – 58 – Football player Chicago Bears
Comedian JB Smoove is 55 – “Curb your Enthusiasm”