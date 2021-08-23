Sports ‘n More Stuff! 8/23/21

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Mike Richards is out as the host of “Jeopardy.” He stepped down on Friday after clips resurfaced featuring him making disparaging comments about women and other marginalized groups. He’ll keep his job as the executive producer.
The search for a new host resumes. When asked if he was still interested in hosting Jeopardy, Aaron Rodgers response was, “All I know is: when there’s a will, there’s a way.”
At 47-years-old, Terrell Owens says he’s “100%” and ready to go should a team require his services…and, the way he tells it, there’s at least one “individual” that’s interested. Owens says that, just a couple days ago, he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash, so he’s “not washed up” and “once you learn to ride a bike you don’t forget.” Owens hasn’t played in the NFL since 2010, where he hit 973 yards and 9 touchdowns with the Cincinnati Bengals, Owens says he’s never stopped training and he’s ready to work.
At the Carbrook Golf Club in Brisbaine, Australia, there’s a pond at the 14th hole that contains a dozen full-grown bull sharks. How the sharks ended up there is a mystery. So if you’re ever golfing at Carbrook and hit into the water, just take the penalty stroke and move on!
In the U.K. “F-Bombs” & “S-Bombs has finally taken the place of the word “Bloody” as their favorite swear words. Thank you, Samuel L. Jackson.
In Redwood, Pennsylvania, a man broke into jail. Prosecutors say the man claimed to be “running away from a man with a gun,” “didn’t know” he entered the jail, and later admitted to being “under the influence of meth and alcohol.”
Ya Think?
Don’t know what you got till it’s gone!
The Raiders reportedly reached out to the Bears this offseason in an attempt to get Khalil Mack back in the black and silver, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, three years after grabbing two first-round picks from the Bears to ship him out of town. In his three seasons in Chicago, Mack has amassed 30 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 106 combined tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed — en route to another All-Pro honor. Whatever they got in exchange, it wasn’t enough!
The NBA post free agency, trade & draft pre season power rankings are out.
Here’s the top 5
- Brooklyn
- Milwaukee – defending champs
- L.A. Lakers
- Phoenix Suns
- Utah Jazz
The Cavs are all the way down at #27 out of the 30 teams in the league.
The Big Ten conference announced its COVID-19 forfeiture policy today saying that conference games would not be rescheduled if they are unable to be played on their scheduled date due to Covid.
The Toronto Blue Jas are the latest sports team to adopt stricter Covid policies. Those wishing to enter Rogers Centre will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting Sept. 13. They now join the likes of University of Oregon, the New Orleans Saints & the Jimmy Buffett concert at Blossom Music Ctr. Saturday Sept 25.
Today is Monday, August 23, 2021
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
1982 – Gaylord Perry (Seattle Mariners) was tossed out of a game for throwing an illegal spitball.
1989 – Pete Rose, the manager of the Cincinnati Reds, agreed to a lifetime ban from baseball after being accused of gambling on baseball.
1993 – Duran Duran received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
Today would’ve been Kobe Bryants 43rd birthday, sadly passed away in a horrific helicopter crash in 2020
Today’s Mic Drop Birthday
Paging Dr. Drake….Dr. Noah Drake. Actor/Rocker, Rick Springfield is 72